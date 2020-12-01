Marion County school district custodians adapt to COVID-19

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to bring back to school more at-home students, school districts are concerned with keeping their facilities clean.

Seven million square feet, that’s how much custodians with Marion County Public Schools have to clean every day to make sure students, staff, and teachers are safe. That’s equivalent to roughly 147 football fields.

There are 53 different schools and facilities that custodial services clean, four of which they recently took back for in housing services instead of outsourcing janitorial services.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to re-think what they clean.

“We now have people on the day shift wiping down touchpoints, which is the doorknobs, light switches, desktops, computer keyboards, things like that. We had to look at our schedule and adjust something we have to do daily, five days a week. Normally when you do cleaning you look at your light switches, your desktop things like that, you may hit a couple of times a week but during the pandemic, we have to do that daily,” MCPS Coordinator with Custodial Services, Kerry Cook said.

The school district was able to purchase most of this equipment and cleaning chemicals through different COVID-19 grants.

Since March 18, the school district has spent $669,338 dollars on efforts to fight and control the COVID-19 virus. This includes the purchase of cleaning chemicals, PPE, campus signage, and floor decals.

And the way they clean has changed too.

“All of this equipment is new with the district. Before we never had anything like this. You can use these electronic sprayers to go back and disinfect, give it a five minute dwell time, let it dry on your tabletop, on your light switches thing like that and it disinfects everything,” Cook said.

And everything is a tall order when cleaning seven million square feet of space.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.