NCFL veteran awarded new car on Giving Tuesday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wells Fargo teamed up with the Texas-based Military Warriors Support Foundation to sponsor the donation of a new car through their Transportation4Heroes program.

“A lot of times we have to really give thanks to those that are protecting our country, so not only from personal experience but also from other families that I know that have sacrificed, like I said, it’s very important to me,” Wells Fargo Big Bend District Manager Renee Grauer said.

The keys to a payment-free 2020 Honda CR-V were handed over to retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jesse Todd at Honda of Lake City on Giving Tuesday.

“So knowing they have reliable and safe transportation to get to jobs and to get to training or to school, it makes a big difference,” Military Warriors Support Foundation Director of Transition and Mentoring Sandy Ignaszewski said.

Todd has received many military awards including a Purple Heart for being wounded in Kandahar, Afghanistan in 2017. He medically retired in 2019 and currently lives with his family in Lake City.

“So many of our veterans come out of the military not knowing where to go, what to do. They have to recreate a new life,” Ignaszewski said.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes Program also provides combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families across the country with helpful resources. In addition to the new car, Todd and his family will be provided with a one year financial mentorship through the foundation.

“You know, there’s little things you can do for veterans and just let them know how much you appreciate their service. You can always reach out to a veteran in your area. Thank them, bake them a cake, take dinner over, offer to help them get out,” Ignaszewski said.

Wells Fargo has provided more than 40 cars for veterans through the Transportation4Heroes program.

