Ocala City Council plans to consider implementing another fire services fee at upcoming meeting
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council plans to consider implementing another fire services fee during the Tuesday afternoon meeting.
The fee was struck down as an unconstitutional tax by a state appeals court. Then the state supreme court announced it would not review that ruling two weeks ago.
The appeals court ruling directed the city to create a fund to reimburse customers, but it is uncertain where that stands.
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.