Over 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reported on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that Florida has surpassed 1,000,000 cases of coronavirus.

As of the latest update, there have been a total 1,008,166 cases, 18,679 deaths, and 55,197 hospitalizations.

50,900 cases, 992 deaths, and 3,445 hospitalizations have been reported in North Central Florida.

