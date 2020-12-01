Advertisement

Over 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health reported on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that Florida has surpassed 1,000,000 cases of coronavirus.

As of the latest update, there have been a total 1,008,166 cases, 18,679 deaths, and 55,197 hospitalizations.

50,900 cases, 992 deaths, and 3,445 hospitalizations have been reported in North Central Florida.

Keep up to date with the latest numbers as they are released.

To find specific details, head to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 data and map website.

To find more information on the ICU beds available, click here.

