Preparing for cold weather in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grace Marketplace and the St. Francis House in Gainesville are providing shelter anytime the temperatures fall below 45 degrees. Parkview Baptist Church in Lake City on Lake Jeffery Road has opened their cold night shelter as well.

People aren’t the only ones to get cold while outside on chilly nights. Pets should also have a warm place to sleep inside when it gets this cold or a shelter outside with blankets, food and water.

Some strays may take it upon themselves to seek warmth underneath cars so be sure to check under yours before heading out.

While you’re waiting for your car to heat up, you can check your cars tire pressure as the cold air commonly brings down the pressure.

It may not be a common sight in Florida, but if you have frost on your windshield and don’t have an ice scrapper, you can use an old debit or credit card to scrape it off without scratching your windshield.

