Preparing your plants for freezing temperatures

By AJ Willy
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The last time Gainesville saw temperatures drop into the 20′s was December 12, 2018. Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to get that cold, which could impact farmers and gardeners.

Plants can dry out when the temperature is low and it is windy. This causes the plants to lose water and potentially die. Plant health also depends on how long the cold temperatures are around.

“30 minutes, in 28 degree weather can cause a little bit of damage, low percentage,” UF/IFAS Commercial Horticulture Agent Tatiana Sanchez said. “As you go into an hour or two hours or longer, then the damage is not only going to be concentrated on the outside or on the flowers from the new leafs it’s going to separate into the twigs and then your small branches and then kind of like work it’s way in.”

We spoke briefly with one blueberry and one strawberry farmer in North Central Florida. They both say they’re not concerned with the overnight temperatures since it’s way too early in the season. Both farmers said if this was happening in January or February they would be covering the crops. Sanchez, though, says early season freezes frighten her for more household type crops.

“Early freezes, if they follow a warm period, those make me a little uneasy, whereas late winter it’s always scary, but at least the plants have gone through some priming,” said Sanchez.

If you are concerned with your plants overnight, there are a few things you can do to protect them.

1. Cover your plants. Don’t forget to uncover them when temperatures warm up though, because keeping them covered could also damage them.

2. Put plants on the Southeast side of your home to block them from the Northeast (cold) winds.

3. Plants close to brick walls will stay warmer because they get reflected heat off the brick walls.

