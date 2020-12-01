Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December
Now through Dec. 31
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.
The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Pharmacists
- Dispatchers
- Firefighters
- Paramedics
- Police officers
- Dentists
- Mental health care workers
- Active-duty military
- Public health care workers
- All hospital staff
You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.
