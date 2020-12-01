Advertisement

Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire threatening to spread to the surrounding area, Monday night.

Crews say an unoccupied shed caught fire on Northeast 26th Avenue.

The fire spread to nearby trees before firefighters were able to contain it.

Crews say there were no injuries but the shed was a total loss.

Multiple units are responding to reports of a shed fire with woods involved in the 18000 block of NE 26th Ave. Units...

Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital
Weather Damage 4 | Courtesy: Mark Sterling
Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville
Springs County
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Springs County welcome center
No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time.
Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried

Latest News

Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Some tips to help keep your plants safe when temperatures drop
Preparing your plants for freezing temperatures
Wells Fargo teamed up with the Texas-based Military Warriors Support Foundation to sponsor the...
NCFL veteran awarded new car on Giving Tuesday
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
Jimmy Patronis in Gainesville to talk COVID-19 liability protections
thumbnail
Florida lawmakers weighing tuition price hike