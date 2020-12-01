Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire threatening to spread to the surrounding area, Monday night.
Crews say an unoccupied shed caught fire on Northeast 26th Avenue.
The fire spread to nearby trees before firefighters were able to contain it.
Crews say there were no injuries but the shed was a total loss.
