Teens lead Alachua deputies on vehicle chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens spent the holiday weekend leading Alachua County deputies on a vehicle chase.

Deputies say Sunday night they saw a car matching the description of a recently stolen car and tried a traffic stop. That is when the driver took off, and drove recklessly around other vehicles, before deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

Then a 13-year-old and 15-year-old jump out and ran.

A K-9 officer team brought them into custody. A hand gun was found with the teens.

