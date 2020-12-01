Advertisement

Teens lead Alachua deputies on vehicle chase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens spent the holiday weekend leading Alachua County deputies on a vehicle chase.

Deputies say Sunday night they saw a car matching the description of a recently stolen car and tried a traffic stop. That is when the driver took off, and drove recklessly around other vehicles, before deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

Then a 13-year-old and 15-year-old jump out and ran.

A K-9 officer team brought them into custody. A hand gun was found with the teens.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Damage 4 | Courtesy: Mark Sterling
Tracking storm damage in northwest Gainesville
This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Springs County
Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Springs County welcome center
No serious injuries are being reported, and there is no suspect at this time.
Gainesville shooting leaves two injuried
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital

Latest News

Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Structure is a total loss after Monday night fire
Tenzin Bhumba Arrest
GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery
GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery
GPD: Man arrested, charged with attempted sexual battery
Preparing for cold weather
Preparing for cold weather in North Central Florida