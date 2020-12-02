Advertisement

ASO deputies made arrests linked to burglary, dognapping, and ransom

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jeffrey Parris, James Emery and Alissa Balestrieri face charges including theft, extortion, and conspiracy.

Deputies say Parris burglarized a home in Jonesville, stealing the owner’s dog, and other items.

He then sent the victim a ransom text saying that he will give the dog back for $25,000.

Investigators say Parris’ wife Balestrieri and his friend, Emery, helped him pull off the burglary and ransom.

“This is additional investigation done by deputies using electronic evidence that they were able to connect his wife and our other suspect Mr. Emery to the case and actually charge them as accomplices in the case,” said ASO Public Information Officer Art Forgey. “This was the product of deputies doing additional investigation and analyzing the electronic evidence they had that led them to this.”

Deputies say Parris even placed a GPS tracker on the victim’s car to track his location.

