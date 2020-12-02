GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An attorney from Gainesville is taking on the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

Nancy Wright, who represents people navigating the medicaid system, says AHCA fails to freely make available final judgments on her clients’ cases.

Instead of these orders being made available online, like other judgments, Wright says the state forces her clients’ to pay hundreds of dollars to redact each ruling on paper.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Leon County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.