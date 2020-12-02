Consumer sentiment among Floridians drops

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The continuation of the pandemic could be contributing to pessimism about the economy.

The University of Florida statewide survey of consumer sentiment fell for the second straight month.

Among the five components that make up the index, the only one that rose was perception of personal financial situations now compared with a year ago.

Opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a big-ticket item, such as a refrigerator or piece of furniture, fell slightly. Expectations of personal finances fell by over seven points, while views of the nation’s economic condition over the next year fell by four points.

