GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday night Gainesville Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle wreck in Gainesville.

A crash happened outside the UF Health Shands ER on Archer Road. A SUV flipped during the crash.

Gainesville Police tell TV20 only one vehicle was involved.

The driver was not seriously injured. The roadway has reopened.

