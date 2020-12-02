Florida Highway Patrol dedicates roadways to fallen troopers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is honoring the lives of troopers this week who died in the line of duty.

Master Sergeant William Bishop was recognized Tuesday for his work serving the community for 30 years.

In June 2017, while responding to a crash just north of Alachua, he was hit by a car. Now a 5-mile stretch of I-75 starting at the Alachua exit is dedicated to bishop.

FHP Lieutenant Patrick Riordan said Bishop was a role model to many.

“He was a genuine good guy, was easy to work with his and his subordinates will tell you he was easy to work for. He was just, you know, he was content to be out of the limelight do his job and do it you know to the best of his ability,” said Riordan.

A replica of the road sign was unveiled at the ceremony.

“If those the signs out on the roadway serve as a reminder to slow down, to drive more prudently or more careful, then, certainly their legacy as is lasting,” said Riordan. “We honor and we recognize the importance of them giving the ultimate sacrifice for their agency, their state, and their community.”

Troopers and family will gather for the dedication of another stretch of road for Patrolman Royston Walker who was shot and killed at a traffic stop in August 1936.

Now over 80 years later US Highway 19 in Dixie County, the area near County Road 3-51 A will be named in remembrance of Walker.

That ceremony will be held at the FHP station in cross city at 2 pm on Wednesday.

