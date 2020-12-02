Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A former University of Florida football staffer is suing the University Athletic Association.

Otis Yelverton was the assistant director of player personnel in 2019, when he was accused of cyber-stalking. The state attorneys office dropped the case, citing insufficient evidence.

An attorney for Yelverton, who is now head coach at a college in California, filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday, claiming the UAA discriminated against him because he is black.

Yelverton claims he was passed over for promotion because of his race and was improperly fired over his legal troubles.

He is asking for unspecified damages.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.