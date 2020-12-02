Advertisement

Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A former University of Florida football staffer is suing the University Athletic Association.

Otis Yelverton was the assistant director of player personnel in 2019, when he was accused of cyber-stalking. The state attorneys office dropped the case, citing insufficient evidence.

An attorney for Yelverton, who is now head coach at a college in California, filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday, claiming the UAA discriminated against him because he is black.

Yelverton claims he was passed over for promotion because of his race and was improperly fired over his legal troubles.

He is asking for unspecified damages.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Karen Clarke
Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Teens lead Alachua deputies on vehicle chase
Teens lead Alachua deputies on vehicle chase

Latest News

A portion of a highway in north central Florida will be named in remembrance of a highway...
Florida Highway Patrol dedicates roadway to fallen trooper
Jeffrey Parris, James Emery and Alissa Balestrieri face charges including theft, extortion, and...
ASO deputies made arrests linked to burglary, dognapping, and ransom
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Marion County’s Animal Services operates a public animal shelter. In doing so, officials said...
Keeping cats and dogs cozy this Christmas, how to help animals in need