Gainesville Police give cold-weather clothes to children in need

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s not technically winter yet, but cold weather has arrived and Gainesville police picked the right time to help children in need.

Tuesday morning GPD conducted their biggest cold-weather clothing distribution to date.

The “Coats For Kids” program gives away jackets, hoodies, caps, and mittens to children. They gave out the clothing at Williams, Rawlings, Metcalfe, Duval, Stephen Foster, Norton, and Terwilliger Elementary Schools.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the "Coats for Kids" project this year. This morning, GPD conducted its... Posted by Gainesville Police Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

