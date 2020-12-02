Advertisement

Gators remain 6th in CFP rankings, eye SEC East title

Florida visits Tennessee Sat.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators remained sixth in the all-important CFP rankings released on Tuesday as no changes were made within the elite teams.

Alabama is still atop the rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State.  Texas A&M, which dealt Florida its only loss, is fifth.  Four teams advance to the CFP semifinals following conference title games on December 19.

The Gators have a chance to sew up the SEC Eastern Division title with a victory Saturday at Tennessee, but players and coaches are convinced they still have yet to play a complete game on both sides of the ball.  Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, wide receiver Jacob Copeland, and running back Malik Davis discuss what’s gone right and how Florida can still improve as the end of the regular season approaches.

