Keeping cats and dogs cozy this Christmas, how to help animals in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Winter can be a bitter time, especially for animals that rely on people to care for them.

“The holidays is a time where we do encounter a lot of stray animals. We have a lot of course we do, and we have plenty that need to go home too,” Marion County Animal Service Director Jim Sweet said.

Marion County’s Animal Services operates a public animal shelter. In doing so, officials said it’s their duty to take care of animals in need.

“We see everything you can imagine, stray dogs, animals that unfortunately have been injured whether they’ve been hit by a car or something else has occurred. Our team in the field are picking those animals up regularly, getting them here so we can get them healthy and hopefully find them a forever home, once they’re real for that, but at the same time we have the public that find them and wings them in and it’s really our duty to take these animals in and do the best that we can for them,” Sweet added.

And while the Marion County Animal Shelter is heated, they still rely on donations from the public to make sure the animals are comfortable, especially during the chilly weather.

If you want to help, officials said that even a simple donation of a towel or blanket, makes a big difference.

“If you have one extra blanket, bring it by, we’re happy to take it, we’ll definitely use it in our kennels. Pillows, sheets, towels, we use all of that at a shelter and not just this shelter but all of our fellow shelters,” Sweet said.

So whether you’re volunteering, fostering or just dropping of a few cans of food, officials said there’s no donation too small, to help the animals of Marion County.

And for pets at home, officials said to provide extra food, and clean bedding inside of a shelter if pets need to stay outside.

We are going to have a freeze tonight and cold nights this week. Provide extra food to help your animals maintain... Posted by Marion County Animal Services on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

