Marion County man dies from shooting

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County. Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say it happened on the 23 hundred block of 178th Street.

Deputies responded to the call just after two am, the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies say they are interviewing people from the scene but are not releasing any other details at this time.

