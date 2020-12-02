Marion County Pets: Dec 2

MARION COUNTY Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Sherman is a seven-year-old hound mix who wants to be your walking buddy.

He would love som0ene to tag along with him as he gets to know the neighborhood, and is more than ready to celebrate the holidays with you.

Ray is a four-year-old terrier mix.

He’s all about meeting new people, and shelter staff say he’s got a downright contagious kind of happiness.

Tabitha is a five-month-old tabby kitten.

This little beauty is looking for a home filled to the brim with cat toys.

She’s ready to keep you entertained if you’re ready to do the same with her.

Adoptions are normally $50 dollars, but all through the month of December, all pet adoptions are just $12 during their ’12 paws of the holidays.’

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion county animal services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

