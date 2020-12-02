Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
Karen Clarke
Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo parking lot find unusual transportation to hospital
Two people shot at Gainesville Wells Fargo find unusual transportation to hospital
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Teens lead Alachua deputies on vehicle chase
Teens lead Alachua deputies on vehicle chase

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a...
US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fist bumps Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after a...
Fed and Treasury urge Congress to approve more virus relief
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86