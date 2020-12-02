New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

The "box office" is now open for George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, streaming on @MarqueeArtsTV Dec 11 - Jan 3. Get your ticket to our quintessential holiday ballet today: https://t.co/quqc3HQl1y pic.twitter.com/Byg7YdTmTK — nycballet (@nycballet) November 27, 2020

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

