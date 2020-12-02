No Christmas lights in High Springs for 2020

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Streets in one North Central Florida city will be without Christmas lights this year.

The city of High Springs will not hold its annual Christmas parade.

We are so sorry to make this announcement but the city just informed the chamber. Posted by High Springs Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Government officials cite health concerns due to rising COVID-19 cases. .

According to officials, due to the number of people expected, it would be difficult to social distance.

In November, the Ocala Christmas parade was also canceled.

