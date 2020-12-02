Ocala city council adopts new fire assessment ordinance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -In June, Ocala’s fire service fee was found unconstitutional by a state appellate court and thrown out. Six months later, the city council adopted a new ordinance that will replace the former fee.

“And it’s the right thing to do because it’s really paying for a service we all utilize,” said Councilman Matthew Wardell representing the 4th district of Ocala.

The former fire assessment fee was ruled unconstitutional because it was not an optional charge for a specific service. The state supreme court chose not to take up the case meaning the lower court ruling still stands that residents should be reimbursed for paying the fee. Although, Wardell said the likelihood of a refund is low.

“It’s pending litigation and I really don’t know,” added Wardell. “For me though, it’s an interesting thing. If the city of Ocala had to somehow reimburse folks that paid that fee for paying that fee, the only place we’d have to get that money is from the same people that we’d be paying. Right? Because cities only have a few mechanisms they can get revenue, it’s not like you can just go to the, write yourself and print money like the federal government can.”

The first talks of a new fire assessment started mid-November and for the second and final reading, commissioners made an amendment before approving the ordinance.

“All this little tweak tonight did was add the words, partial year, instead of just annual,” mentioned Wardell. “In case there’s ever a situation where the council doesn’t need to charge a full year for the assessment. So maybe if we start in the middle of a fiscal year or there’s some reason we don’t have to do a complete fiscal year, this allows them to cut it down to a partial year.”

