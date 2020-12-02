Advertisement

Ocala to kick off holiday events Wednesday

Due to the pandemic, the Ocala city council decided to hold alternative holiday events instead...
Due to the pandemic, the Ocala city council decided to hold alternative holiday events instead of “Light Up Ocala.”(WCJB)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Starting on Wednesday, the city of Ocala will begin a series of events taking the place of the canceled Light-Up Ocala event.

A reading of the Polar Express will kick off festivities at the Jenkins Open Air Amphitheater.

People who want to attend should bring their own chairs.

There will be events throughout the next few weeks, including:

Dec. 2: Story telling

Dec. 3 – 17 (select nights): Santa on the Square

Dec. 4 -18 (select nights): Holiday movies series

Dec. 8 -10: Santa’s Calling

Dec. 10: Senior Holiday Luncheon

Dec. 16: Santa Paws

