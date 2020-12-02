Ocala to kick off holiday events Wednesday
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Starting on Wednesday, the city of Ocala will begin a series of events taking the place of the canceled Light-Up Ocala event.
A reading of the Polar Express will kick off festivities at the Jenkins Open Air Amphitheater.
People who want to attend should bring their own chairs.
There will be events throughout the next few weeks, including:
Dec. 2: Story telling
Dec. 3 – 17 (select nights): Santa on the Square
Dec. 4 -18 (select nights): Holiday movies series
Dec. 8 -10: Santa’s Calling
Dec. 10: Senior Holiday Luncheon
Dec. 16: Santa Paws
