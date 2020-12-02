Raiders outlast Bobcats in overtime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite temperatures dropping across North Central Florida, there has been some sizzling action to begin the high school basketball season.

The Santa Fe boys picked up an overtime road victory over Buchholz on Tuesday, 76-69. NC State signee Ernest Ross led the Raiders with 31 points. Santa Fe moves to 2-0 on the young season while Buchholz falls to 0-2.

