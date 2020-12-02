School threat causes Marion County high school to have increased law enforcement presence Wednesday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students and parents may notice extra sheriff’s deputies at a Marion County school following rumors of a threat.

More deputies will be at Forest High School Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they were made aware of a rumor regarding a non-specific threat made toward the high school.

MCSO has been made aware of a rumor regarding a non-specific threat made toward Forest High School. There will be an... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.