School threat causes Marion County high school to have increased law enforcement presence Wednesday
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students and parents may notice extra sheriff’s deputies at a Marion County school following rumors of a threat.
More deputies will be at Forest High School Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they were made aware of a rumor regarding a non-specific threat made toward the high school.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.