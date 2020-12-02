Sign goes up at Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary School

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new sign is in place at Carolyn Beatrice Parker Elementary School.

The school formerly known as J.J. Finley was officially renamed in August ahead of the new school year.

It now bears the name of a Gainesville native and physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project instead of the name of a confederate general.

