TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Georgia Bates (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week’s TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete is Buchholz swimmer Georgia Bates. Proud owner of a 4.4 GPA while taking AP classes, Bates was also a state qualifier this past season in both the 100 meter butterfly and 50 meter freestyle. As Cierra Clark reports, Bates will swim for the school where her parents both competed as athletes, the University of Florida.

