University of Florida Health to conduct study in space

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida health experiment is ready for launch.

Researchers at UF are hoping to learn more about age-related health issues by sending an experiment to the international space station.

While in space, astronauts experience extreme muscle weakness, which, according to researchers, is similar to changes that occur when people age.

Muscle cells will be sent to the space station and will be observed as to how they are affected by microgravity.

The rocket with the experiment is set to launch Saturday at at noon.

