Advisory board recommends removing Corrine Brown’s name from the RTS facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A board is advising the Gainesville Board of City Commissioners to remove the name of former North Central Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown from the Regional Transit System (RTS) building.

Former U.S. Congresswoman Corrine Brown was convicted of fraud, conspiracy, and tax-related charges in 2017.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the RTS advisory board voted unanimously to recommend the city to remove her name. The Gainesville City Commission will have to vote to have the sign changed.

Brown was released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns, she had served less than half of her five-year sentence.

