Advertisement

Advisory board recommends removing Corrine Brown’s name from the RTS facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A board is advising the Gainesville Board of City Commissioners to remove the name of former North Central Florida congresswoman Corrine Brown from the Regional Transit System (RTS) building.

Former U.S. Congresswoman Corrine Brown was convicted of fraud, conspiracy, and tax-related charges in 2017.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the RTS advisory board voted unanimously to recommend the city to remove her name. The Gainesville City Commission will have to vote to have the sign changed.

Brown was released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns, she had served less than half of her five-year sentence.

RELATED STORIES:

-Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement

-Corrine Brown released from prison over coronavirus fears

-Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown sentenced to 5 years in prison

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
police
Marion County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Karen Clarke
Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date
Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800...
School threat causes Marion County high school to have increased law enforcement presence Wednesday
Vehicle Crash
Flipped over SUV delays traffic on Archer Road

Latest News

NCFL Lawmakers Assignments
Several NCFL lawmakers have been appointed to leadership roles for the new legislative session
DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
Alachua county school board auditorium
Alachua County School District staff prepares for new executive order deadline
Lincoln Middle Sign
Alachua County School District staff prepares for new executive order deadline