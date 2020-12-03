Advertisement

Alachua County Review Committee to discuss proposed Dollar General in Micanopy

The propose build site is just down the road from Micanopy's Native American Heritage Preserve.
The propose build site is just down the road from Micanopy's Native American Heritage Preserve.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new general store could be coming to a North Central Florida community.

The Alachua County Review will consider a proposal Thursday to build a Dollar General in Micanopy. The meeting begins at 9:30 am.

The proposed store would be at 16400 S. US Hwy 441.

However, a local group is planning to protest the proposal.

Members of the American Indian Movement plan to stage protests both at the meeting and at the construction site. They are protesting construction that would be on the Battle of Micanopy Battlefield grounds.

The protest begins at 1 pm at the Native American Heritage Preserve Park.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
police
Marion County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Karen Clarke
Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date
Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800...
School threat causes Marion County high school to have increased law enforcement presence Wednesday
Vehicle Crash
Flipped over SUV delays traffic on Archer Road

Latest News

Our weekly chat with WIND-FM
Our weekly chat with WIND-FM: Dec 3
No injuries are being reported
Gainesville house fire displaces family
The agenda includes the pedestrian safety topic, which is in line with the city’s goal of...
Gainesville City Commission to discuss “panhandling” ordinance
No injuries are being reported
Gainesville house fire displaces family