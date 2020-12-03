Alachua County Review Committee to discuss proposed Dollar General in Micanopy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new general store could be coming to a North Central Florida community.

The Alachua County Review will consider a proposal Thursday to build a Dollar General in Micanopy. The meeting begins at 9:30 am.

The proposed store would be at 16400 S. US Hwy 441.

However, a local group is planning to protest the proposal.

Members of the American Indian Movement plan to stage protests both at the meeting and at the construction site. They are protesting construction that would be on the Battle of Micanopy Battlefield grounds.

The protest begins at 1 pm at the Native American Heritage Preserve Park.

