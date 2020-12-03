Alachua County School District staff prepares for new executive order deadline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -School districts bear the responsibility of reconstructing their digital distance learning plan to submit to the state for approval for the spring semester. In Alachua county, district staff has to do the same thing but with no superintendent.

“And our staff has already been working to respond and get that template up to the state,” said Alachua County Spokesperson Jackie Johnson.

In an executive order issued Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis called for school districts throughout the state to set the scene for the upcoming spring term.

“Students who are not making what the state defines as adequate progress in the digital academy should be automatically moved to brick & mortar unless their parents indicate in writing that they want their child to remain in online learning,” added Johnson. “So what the state wants to know is how will we notify parents.”

State officials also want to know how the district will handle student progress and professional development for teachers and staff.

With Karen Clarke gone, Deputy Superintendent Donna Jones serves in her place.

“I think we’re going to not just turn the page but continue to up the game and continue to get better for the remainder of the year,” said School Board member Rob Hyatt. He imagines a spring semester filled with success despite the recent loss of Clarke.

“The superintendent has been in my judgment a wonderful leader but it’s never done by anyone person so she had,” added Hyatt. “She’s built a team of very dedicated and qualified people.”

School district staff has until December 15 to submit their plan to the state department of education.

