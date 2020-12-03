Christmas lights in NCFL: Where to find them and how to maintain them

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Colorful lights wrapped around your Christmas tree or house during the holiday season shine bright and twinkle beautifully... as long you do it right.

Every year people like Logan Euler find themselves spending hours setting up lights, just for them to burn out.

“What in the world did we do wrong? We have to figure this out,” said Euler. “We later came to the conclusion is was the electrical tape.”

Gainesville Holiday Lights Owner Tom Snogles said there are a few simple steps to follow to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

“Stand back, take a picture, draw a plan out and figure out how you want things to look,” said Snogles.

Once you have your measurements, the lights you choose are key. He recommends LED’s as they’re more reliable and use less power compared to incandescent bulbs.

After they’re plugged in and glowing, he said you want to make sure they’re kept dry.

“You can put tape on them, but if they get wet it’s going to take longer for them to dry out,” Songles said.

If you keep your connections out of the gutters and have the female ends facing down, Songles said your lights should get you through the holiday season without burning out unexpectedly.

For Euler and his family, this means brining more smiles to peoples faces with their light show on 20th Avenue in Newberry.

“It’s huge. I wanna get bigger and bigger every season,” said Euler. “The first year I started this, I started with two single strands of flashing lights.”

Now the light show features five to seven synchronized songs and thousands of individual bulbs. To see the show for yourself all you have to do is your car up on 20th Avenue, turn your radio to 95.7 and enjoy the show.

I took a trip to the Lights on 20th Avenue in Newberry this morning. The light show officially starts today at 6 pm. All you have to do is drive up, turn your radio to 95.7 and enjoy the show! @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/AmNmCKm1d3 — Amber Pellicone (@AmberPellicone) December 3, 2020

In addition to his own light show, Euler is also programming the light show for Kirby Family Farm in Williston.

