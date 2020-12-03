College of Central Florida Foundation given $6 Million, largest gift in its history

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida announced they received the largest gift from a single person in the college’s history.

Approximately $6,000,000 from the estate of Mary Brent Kraus was given to the CF Foundation’s Scholarships Taking Elementary Promising Students (STEPS) to CF program and the Appleton Museum of Art education programs.

Mary Kraus had a long legacy of generosity.

Kraus volunteered in the docent program at the Appleton Museum of Art for over 19 years. The museum’s Daniel and Mary Kraus ARTSpace was named for her and her husband.

She also provided seven STEPS to CF scholarships which went to students at Ward-Highlands Elementary School, Fort McCoy School, and Romeo Elementary School, as well as three scholarships in memory of her husband and brothers.

Kraus is credited for her instrumental support for CF’s state-of-the-art Nursing Simulation Center, named in memory of her husband.

CF posthumously awarded Kraus with the 2019 Distinguished Service Award, an annual award given to those who provided “significant leadership and service to the college.”

“Mrs. Kraus was a great friend and benefactor to the museum and college. Her vibrancy is sorely missed by all who knew her, but her legacy and passion for education will live on,” said Dr. James Henningsen, the College of Central Florida president.

“This significant gift follows after so many previous generous gifts from Mary. Mary’s donation has such an important impact on our students, programs and community, and this is such a fantastic and committed community. It is very humbling to work with and to get to know people like Mrs. Kraus, who want to help CF become a better place for our students and community. It’s a privilege and honor to have known her,” said Chris Knife, executive director of the CF Foundation.

