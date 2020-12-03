Columbia County Report: Developments and construction projects coming to Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Planning for future development at the 2,600 acre Columbia County Weyerhaeuser Mega industrial site will be addressed by the Lake City city council next week.

The city learned recently that its water and sewer facilities are at getting close to capacity. Several industries have shown interest in moving their facilities to the mega site. Those industries have a need for water and sewer that the city may not be able to provide.

“What we’re finding is though that a lot of companies that are interested in Columbia County, Lake City are companies that are very high utility users. And not just one company, a majority of there currently, large tax base, but they are also large users of either water, sewer, or natural gas. What we have to do is gear up for that,” said Joe Helfenberger, Lake City Manager.

City leaders will be asked to approve an agreement with an engineering firm to determine costs to provide more water and sewer capacity from its existing water system and its soon to be renovated sewer treatment facility.

When Florida Gateway College students return for classes in January, the campus will have a different look. That’s because construction was started this week to improve pedestrian walkways between classrooms.

In the 1970′s these walkways were campus streets that had vehicle traffic, and were closed and made into walkways. Over the years planters were added and root systems caused the surface to become uneven and dangerous. Pavers will replace the asphalt and improved lighting will be added. The $138,000 project is expected to be completed by January 11th when students return for classes.

The project is the first phase of a 3-phase campus improvement project.

Pet owners in Lake City are getting some expanded options for their furry friends’ medical needs.

The Lake City Humane Society is now accepting CareCredit for veterinary services and has added dental care to the list of services provided at their clinic.

“We have recently gotten the equipment and trained our vet techs accordingly. So, that’s very exciting for us because we are trying to be a well-rounded, full-service clinic before we get into our new 5000-square-foot building,” said Robin Tobak Ward, Humane Society Executive Director.

After being delayed by the pandemic, contract bidding is now underway on the new building, and staff hopes to be in by the end of the first quarter. The James Montgomery Animal Wellness Center will house 2500 square feet of new clinic space as well as a brand new adoption center.

