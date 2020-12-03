Florida Highway Patrol dedicates roadway to fallen trooper

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A portion of a highway in north central Florida will be named in remembrance of a highway patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty over 80 years ago.

FHP hosted a roadway designation ceremony for Patrolman Royston E. Walker at its station in Cross City.

The sign will be on a portion of U.S. Highway 19 between Countryroad 351-A and SW 307th Avenue in Dixie County.

Family members and troopers shared their memories of walker who died in an exchange of gunfire in a traffic stop in 1936.

“My cousin finally has the honor that was owed to him as the first highway patrol trooper murdered in the line of duty in the state of Florida,” said Joe Robinson, Walker’s second cousin.

Robinson said the journey to have a roadway designated to Walker began during a family clean-up cemetery day and Robinson, his wife, and cousins were at the family cemetery plot in Bronson.

Robinson saw his grave marker and created a fundraiser to have a monument made and placed at the cemetery describing what happened to him.

He said that after FHP heard about the family’s effort to remember his legacy, FHP wanted to honor him by designating a portion of U.S. Highway 19 in his name.

Robinson said the road designation went through Florida legislature and the whole process took about two years.

“A hero remembered is never forgotten,” Robinson said. “The honor that was due to him a long time ago has come to fruition.”

Walker was the son of the former Levy County Sheriff Robert Walker.

Walker was a patrolman for five months and died at the age of 27.

