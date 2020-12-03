Advertisement

Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As we get closer to a COVID-19 vaccine, one concern is whether people will be willing to take a new and unproven shot, but three former presidents have agreed to do so to help soothe Americans’ fears.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all agreed to get the coronavirus vaccine, once one has been approved. They confirmed they would be willing to do so publicly to help promote its safety and encourage others to do the same.

Many experts believe the Federal Drug Administration is getting very close to approving one or more vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will prioritize healthcare workers and people living in long-term healthcare facilities to receive a vaccine once approved.

The coronavirus has killed more than 273,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
police
Marion County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Karen Clarke
Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date
Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800...
School threat causes Marion County high school to have increased law enforcement presence Wednesday
Vehicle Crash
Flipped over SUV delays traffic on Archer Road

Latest News

RTS votes to remove sign
Advisory board recommends removing Corrine Brown’s name from the RTS facility
NCFL Lawmakers Assignments
Several NCFL lawmakers have been appointed to leadership roles for the new legislative session
DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
Alachua county school board auditorium
Alachua County School District staff prepares for new executive order deadline