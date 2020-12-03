Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission to discuss “panhandling” ordinance

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioners meet Wednesday to address an ordinance to keep people out of street medians.

The agenda includes the pedestrian safety topic, which is in line with the city’s goal of lowering pedestrian deaths.

The commission previously directed staff to find out if they can enforce the county ordinance, or any relevant state statutes, and draft an ordinance for the commission to review.

Commissioners will also review a report on a ‘culture audit’ out of Oregon to see if further action here is needed.

The meeting is at 1 pm.

