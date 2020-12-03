Advertisement

Gainesville city commissioners vote on affordable housing developer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hailing from South Florida, an affordable housing developer put thousands of dollars on the table for a project in a North Central Florida city.

Most Gainesville city commissioners agreed with the developer’s offer to buy unused city land in East Gainesville for the affordable housing project discussed in the city meeting.

One city commission couldn’t agree to the developer’s terms.

In the meeting, it was Commissioner Gigi Simmons who said she’s not comfortable with the terms that the developer placed forward because of the tax credit they need to purchase the land.

The property in East Gainesville is unused at 612 Southeast 21st Street and the developer, Housing Trust Group LLC, is offering to buy the land for $840,000.

Keep in mind, this land is appraised at just $179,000.

Simmons says her hesitation stems from the opportunity for a developer who doesn’t need a tax credit and the chance for them to take advantage of the East Gainesville community.

“So we would lose a bigger deal potentially because we have committed to something that I guess you all are going to commit to. You’re going to commit to a developer who cannot develop without the tax credits. I wouldn’t have any issue if he wanted to develop on that parcel without the tax credit,” said Simmons.

The vote turned out 6 to 1 with Simmons in dissent.

With approval from commissioners, the developer plans for a 96-unit affordable housing project, but must report what kind of minority and women owned contractors they’re working with to start the project.

