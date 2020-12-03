Advertisement

Gainesville house fire displaces family

No injuries are being reported
No injuries are being reported
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Wednesday morning house fire left heavy damage to a Gainesville home.

Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at roughly 11:20 am.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the room the fire started in, but it left large amounts of smoke damage throughout the house.

Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived. No injuries are being reported. In total, three people and their dog are displaced.

The American Red Cross is aiding the family in getting shelter until they can return home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

