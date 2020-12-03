Gators sport a new look against Tennessee Vols

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When the Gators football team takes the field Saturday at Tennessee, you’ll notice something different about the Gators’ uniform.

For the first time, the Gators will be wearing blue helmets with the traditional Gator script.

Florida wore blue helmets in October when they played Missouri, but it was with the throwback block “F.”

The royal blue helmets will be contrasting the Tennessee orange the Vols will wear Saturday.

What do you think of the new look?

