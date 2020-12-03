Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines once approved.

The Governor says Florida will prioritize residents of long-term care facilities. Next will be healthcare workers in high risk and high contact environments. Finally people 65 years old and over as well as people with comorbidities .

Governor DeSantis says no one will be forced to take the vaccine.

“Now, importantly, while we are encouraged and we want to make available the vaccine, no one will be mandated to take the vaccine. This will be available, but not mandated” says Governor DeSantis during his COVID-19 vaccine announcement.

Governor DeSantis anticipated the approval of the Pfizer vaccine by next week, and the Moderna vaccine the following week.

Combined roughly 20 million Americans could be vaccinated by the end of December.

