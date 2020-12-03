Investigators searching for Waldo ATM thieves

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies want to know who withdrew an entire ATM from a gas station in Waldo.

Investigators say the theft happened Wednesday just after 2 a.m. at the BP gas station on US 301. Deputies say, unlike other ATM thieves who use chains to pull the machine out of the ground, these hijackers removed it by hand.

Deputies do not know exactly how much money was in the machine.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.