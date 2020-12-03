Advertisement

Micanopy residents protest Dollar General construction proposal

Members of the American Indian Movement and the Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental...
Members of the American Indian Movement and the Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equity group protested near the proposed construction site for a Dollar General in Micanopy.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Protesters in north central Florida are fighting to preserve a battleground and its history after a proposal was created to build a store on it.

Members of the American Indian Movement and the Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equity group protested near the proposed construction site for a Dollar General in Micanopy.

The Alachua County Review meeting concerning the site was canceled on Thursday.

The proposed store would be at 16400 S. US HWY 441.

Members said the land was the battleground where Osceola, a leader of the seminoles in Florida, met U.S. troops.

Protesters said the land is historic and sacred and that no construction should be built on it.

“There’s other sites that have been offered to them,” said Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equity Member Robert Rosa. “They refuse. They just want to go On and on and I think it’s just one part of the bigger story where they’re just going to add strip mall after strip mall.”

Rosa said he and other Micanopy residents will continue protesting against the dollar general construction.

“This has a lot of meaning to us indigenous people,” Rosa said. “It’s been done over and over again, mounds after mounds, bones and burial sites being taken away. It needs to stop.”

Rosa said the next meeting about the site will be Dec. 17.

“[This is] a rally for us as Osceola stood up and Micanopy stood up to the oppression that they were receiving, as well as the runaway slaves that were along with them,” Rosa said.

Related article: https://www.wcjb.com/2020/12/03/alachua-county-review-committee-to-discuss-proposed-dollar-general-in-micanopy/

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman will face theft charges after walking out of a store with 12 hundred dollars worth...
Woman faces theft charges after walking out of Walmart with $1,200 worth of merchandise
DeSantis Vaccine
Governor DeSantis announces plan for distributing the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines
police
Marion County deputies investigate fatal shooting
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Former University of Florida Football advisor suing UAA
Karen Clarke
Alachua County School Board members vote to cut short Superintendent’s resignation date

Latest News

Paramedics say they are shocked the student survived.
UF student in motorcycle crash reunites with paramedics who saved his life
Affordable Housing
Gainesville city commissioners vote on affordable housing developer
Columbia County Report
Columbia County Report: Developments and construction projects coming to Lake City
Affordable Housing
Ruelle Affordable Housing
Columbia County Report.
Columbia County Report Dec. 3