Micanopy residents protest Dollar General construction proposal

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Protesters in north central Florida are fighting to preserve a battleground and its history after a proposal was created to build a store on it.

Members of the American Indian Movement and the Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equity group protested near the proposed construction site for a Dollar General in Micanopy.

The Alachua County Review meeting concerning the site was canceled on Thursday.

The proposed store would be at 16400 S. US HWY 441.

Members said the land was the battleground where Osceola, a leader of the seminoles in Florida, met U.S. troops.

Protesters said the land is historic and sacred and that no construction should be built on it.

“There’s other sites that have been offered to them,” said Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equity Member Robert Rosa. “They refuse. They just want to go On and on and I think it’s just one part of the bigger story where they’re just going to add strip mall after strip mall.”

Rosa said he and other Micanopy residents will continue protesting against the dollar general construction.

“This has a lot of meaning to us indigenous people,” Rosa said. “It’s been done over and over again, mounds after mounds, bones and burial sites being taken away. It needs to stop.”

Rosa said the next meeting about the site will be Dec. 17.

“[This is] a rally for us as Osceola stood up and Micanopy stood up to the oppression that they were receiving, as well as the runaway slaves that were along with them,” Rosa said.

