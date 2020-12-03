Nestle donates to local food banks ahead of water pumping decision

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Ahead of a decision that could allow the company to increase pumping from Ginnie Springs, Nestle is making donations to local food banks.

The Nestle Waters Factory in High Springs partnered with University of Florida IFAS and the Florida Peanut Federation.

The company collected jars of peanut butter to help fight hunger during the pandemic.

The factory collected more than 200 jars.

Related article: Suwannee River Water Management delays Nestle permit

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.