New air purification system to be installed in Marion County Fire Rescue vehicles

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - They’re fighting the COVID-19 virus while they fight fires.

Marion County Fire Rescue is implementing a new way to protect firefighters and those they serve, and they will be breathing easier in the process.

E-ONE in Ocala is in the business of manufacturing fire apparatus which they send to fire departments world wide, and they’ve decided to take on something new.

“The Active Air Purification System is built inside the truck, installed inside the cabin, it re circulates and cleanses that air through hydro ionization and UV technology,” E-ONE Director of Sales, Larry Daniels said.

Daniels said it kills 99 percent of pathogens, including COVID-19, and it does it automatically.

“While the truck is sitting in the station, and waiting for a call the system is active through the battery power system on the truck and it continues to cleanse the air inside the cab in the occupant area and then it kicks over to the truck power when the truck drives us and down the road so the firefighters to and from the call are always getting that level of protection inside the cabs,” he said.

E-ONE has sold 300 units of the new system, with 70 of them to be installed in Marion County fire and rescue vehicles in the next few months.

MCFR Division Chief, Drew Rogers said that it cost 105,000 dollars for the 70 units.

According to a press release from E-ONE, “Funding for the units is made possible through the county from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.”

“99 percent of bacteria, viruses, mold even have been shown to be successfully killed with this, order reduction, so not only is it helping to make our personnel safe in the field it’s also help to make the patients that we transport stay safer,” Rogers said.

And that’s the ultimate goal, they say, to keep the community safe.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.