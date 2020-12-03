Advertisement

New energy company donates to two local charities

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As a company prepares to take over a North Central Florida business, they’re trying to make inroads with the community.

Atlanta-based company Gas South, which is in the process of acquiring the Gainesville-based Infinite Energy, donated money to two organizations.

Southwest Advocacy Group or SWAG and Food4Kids will each receive $5,000.

The donations are part of the company’s commitment to giving 5% of their annual profits to help children in need.

