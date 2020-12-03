Ocala Police mourns death of volunteer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police lost a dedicated volunteer over the weekend.

According to officials, 79-year-old Rob Roberts died on Saturday.

Roberts served as a city watch volunteer for the last 18 years. He also provided work for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for 13 years as a security officer at Oak Run.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years and a daughter.

