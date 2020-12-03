Advertisement

Salvation Army still looking for adoptee’s

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Salvation Army’s angel tree in Alachua Co. still has a large number of unadopted children with less than two weeks left until the deadline to donate gifts.

According to officials, 242 children from families registered with the charity for assistance don’t have a sponsors.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on giving this year as some businesses that normally adopt were unable to do so.

If you want to help, angels can be adopted at the angel tree in the Oaks Mall.

People can also drop off toys for children this holiday season. The First United Methodist Church in Alachua is hosting a drive-thru holiday toy drive on Thursday.

They ask people to bring in new, unwrapped toys to help Toys-4-Tots.

