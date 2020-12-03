Advertisement

Several NCFL lawmakers have been appointed to leadership roles for the new legislative session

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida State Senators have been appointed to leadership roles for the new legislative session.

Longtime lawmaker Dennis Baxley of Ocala will chair the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.

Gainesville republican Keith Perry will heads the Criminal and Civil Justice Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee.

And newcomer Jennifer Bradley, whose fifth district covers nearly all of North Central Florida, will head the Community Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

